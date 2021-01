BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — The South Dakota State men’s basketball team’s games scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Omaha have been canceled in accordance with Summit League COVID-19 protocols.

The Jackrabbits, 8-3 overall and 2-0 in The Summit League, are now slated to resume action Jan. 22 against North Dakota.

This weekend’s women’s basketball games between SDSU and Omaha remain on schedule. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at Baxter Arena in Omaha.