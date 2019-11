SIOUX FALLS, S.D — The Augustana volleyball team continued its hot streak with a sweep over cross-town rival Sioux Falls. The Vikings (17-8, 10-6 NSIC) have now won a season-high five matches in a row while the Cougars (14-10, 6-10 NSIC) have dropped their past five matches. With the win, head coach Jennifer Jacobs earns her 50th-career win.

Sioux Falls was looking to sweep the season series and started out hot building an 8-5 lead early forcing a timeout from Augustana. Out of the timeout, the Vikings went on a 6-1 run to take an 11-9 lead which then forced the Cougars to take a timeout of their own. Just like Augustana, USF went on a 5-0 run out of the timeout to take the lead back at 14-11.