Men’s Basketball adds two on National Signing Day

ABERDEEN, S.D. (NSU) – Northern State University head coach Saul Phillips announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Wolves men’s basketball roster for the 2021-22 season today. Trey Longstreet (Waverly, Minn.) and Jacksen Moni (Fargo, N.D.) will join the Wolves next fall.

Trey Longstreet | Waverly, Minn. | Delano HS | Guard

Trey Longstreet is a 6-foot-7, 200-pound guard out of Delano High School. He is a 4-year starter and senior team captain for the Tigers under the direction of head coach Terry Techam. Longstreet averaged 15.0 points, 7.6 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game a season ago. He is a 2-time all-conference selection, as well as a section and state champion. He is the son of Julie and Jamie Longstreet.

Phillips’ Thoughts: “The addition of Trey to our roster is very exciting. At 6-7, he is a long, skilled guard who is excellent at setting up teammates as well as creating for himself. He is a player that can do all the things we ask our guards to do.”

Jacksen Moni| Fargo, N.D. | Sheyenne High | Forward

Jacksen Moni is a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward out of Sheyenne High. He is a starter for the Mustangs under the direction of head coach Tom Kirchoffner. Moni averages 11.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game. He ranks in the top-20 in scoring and top-10 in rebounds and blocks in the state. Sheyenne High won the EDC Championship in his junior campaign, advancing to the semifinal round of the state tournament. In addition, Moni is a member of the ECI club out of North Dakota. He was named to the Sanford Pentagon Invitational All-Tournament team this past season. He is the son of Charles Moni and Sarah Johnson.

Phillips’ Thoughts: “Jacksen is a skilled big man who has deep range. His length and ability to stretch the floor drew us to him early on in the recruiting process. You don’t see many big men shoot the ball like Jacksen. Between Jacksen and Trey, we have added a lot of length to the roster.”