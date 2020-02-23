Men, Women finish third in Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State swimming and diving men and women both placed third as the Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare came to a close Saturday night.

The women ended with a score of 645.5, finishing behind South Dakota (656.5) and Denver (1,147.5). The men also placed third with a point total of 645.5 behind USD (706.5) and Denver (1,082.5).

Following the championships, Mitch Raihle was named Men’s Diving Championship MVP, having the highest point total of all men’s divers with 37. Raihle won the 3-meter dive and placed second in the 1-meter.

Diving coach Elyse Brouillette was named 2020 Summit League Men’s Diving Coach of the Year, earning the award for the second year in a row.

Gavin Wheeler broke the school record in the men’s 100 IM by 0.01 seconds in prelims, swimming a 51.77 to advance to finals.

Women

Ashley Theobald earned silver in the 100 IM with a time of 57.65. In consolations, Katie Drezen placed ninth in a career-best 58.95 and Kady Harris (59.95) placed 11th.

Maria Currie placed seventh in the 1,650 free with a time of 17:48.61. Megan Schulte swam a career-best 17:55.72 to finish ninth while Daniela Santillan (18:14.13) took 15th and Rori Conners (18:23.39) 16th.

In the 200 back consolations, Tiffany Nguyen placed ninth in 2:05.56, Lily Schimke 14th in 2:10.90 and Adria Golla 16th in 2:15.34.

Emily Pincus placed fourth in the 100 free in 51.69 and Drezen took fifth in a career-best 51.75! Elisabeth Timmer placed 12th in consolations with a time of 53.19.

Alyssa Eckstein placed third in the 200 breast in a career-best 2:17.24 to earn bronze. Samantha Frigard placed eighth in 2:27.09 and Harris swam a career-best 2:29.30 to place 14th in consolations.

In the 200 Fly, Kristen Davis placed sixth in 2:05.48 while Madison Sarantakos (2:08.06) placed ninth and Liezl Ocon (2:08.31) finished 10th.

Diving

Quincee Simonson placed fourth in the women’s 3-meter dive with a season-best 258.25. In consolations, Julia Gill scored a career-best 248.10 to place 9th and Aleni Stoakes (203.75) placed 10th.

Relay

In the 400 free relay, the women’s ‘A’ team (Drezen, Timmer, Eckstein, Pincus) earned silver with a 3:28.15 mark.

Men

After breaking the record in prelims, Gavin Wheeler took bronze in the 100 IM with a time of 51.92. Austin Pham placed sixth in 52.75 and Will Bierschbach swam a career-best 52.97 to place seventh. Cade Schoenauer (54.22) and Josh Wuflestad (56.29) finished 10th and 13th, respectively.

In the 1,650 free, Parker Brown placed fifth in 16:09.94 and Damon Venner finished 11th in 16:43.72, both career-bests.

Jared Miller paced the Jacks, swimming a 1:50.75 to place fourth in the 200 back. Pham placed fifth in a career-best 1:51.18 and Caleb Harthoorn finished eighth in 1:55.17. Wuflestad placed 12th in consolations with a time of 1:54.71.

In the 100 free consolations, Henry Skinner placed 10th in 45.67 and Alex Kraft swam a career-best 45.74 to place 12th.

Quenton Steffen finished sixth in the 200 breast with a career-best swim of 2:03.67. In consolation, Wheeler placed ninth in 2:08.40 and Jacob Sutej finished 13th in 2:11.36.

In the 200 Fly, Venner tied for the fifth-place spot in 1:52.30. In seventh, Max White swam a 1:52.30 while Cody Watkins placed ninth in 1:53.88 and Naested Smit finished in 12th in a career-best 1:56.45.

Relay

The men’s 400 free relay ‘A’ team (Kraft, Bierschbach, Mac Johnson, Skinner) placed fourth with a swim of 3:05.14.

Final Standings

Women:

Denver – 1,147.5

South Dakota – 656.5

South Dakota State – 603.5

Omaha – 581

E. Illinois – 233

W. Illinois – 176.5

Men:

Denver – 1,082.5

South Dakota – 706.5

South Dakota State – 645.5

E. Illinois – 395

W. Illinois – 278.5

Valparaiso – 244

Up Next

Men’s divers Mitch Raihle and Zach Boyd will compete at the NCAA Zone Diving Championship March 9-11 in Dallas, Texas.