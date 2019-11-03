Men four-peat at conference championships

FARGO, N.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State men’s cross country team turned in its best Summit League Championships performance to date, picking up its fourth consecutive and eighth overall conference title on Saturday with a perfect score of 15.

The Jackrabbits are the only current Summit League team to come away with a perfect score at the conference championship meet. The last team to accomplish the feat was Southern Utah in 2006.

The Jackrabbits stuck to the front of the pack for the duration of the race at Rose Creek Golf Course before going first through sixth at the finish line while placing all nine runners in the top-18.

Joseph Minor-Williams carried the Jacks, taking home first place honors with a time of 24:43.6. The Men’s Newcomer of the Championship from a year ago was named this year’s Men’s Championship MVP for his performance.

Close behind Minor-Williams was Micah Mather who turned in a second place finish with a time of 24:46.5, Lukas Nelson with a 24:51.5 for third, Chase Cayo with a 24:57.1 to take fourth, Thomas Breuckman in fifth with a 25:02.3 and Gabe Peters with a 25:07.6 for sixth.

Andrew Rush finished in 11th place with a time of 25:17.5, Lukas Pierson came in 16th with a 25:37.7 mark and Alexander Auch rounded out the Jackrabbit finishers with an 18th place finish and time of 25:45.0.

Rush was named Second Team All-Summit League while Minor-Williams, Mather, Nelson, Cayo, Breuckman and Peters were all named to the league’s first team.

Men’s Results:

Joseph Minor-Williams: (1st, 24:43.6)

Micah Mather: (2nd, 24:46.5)

Lukas Nelson: (3rd, 24:51.5)

Chase Cayo: (4th, 24:57.1)

Thomas Breuckman: (5th, 25:02.3)

Gabe Peters: (6th, 25:07.6)

Andrew Rush: (11th, 25:17.5)

Lukas Pierson: (16th, 25:37.7)

Alexander Auch: (18th, 25:45.0)

Men’s Team Results:

South Dakota State: 15

North Dakota State: 64

South Dakota: 74

North Dakota: 120

Purdue Fort Wayne: 142

Oral Roberts: 176

Western Illinois: 177