SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) – The Sioux Falls Stampede bested the undefeated Des Moines Buccaneers 4-2 at the PREMIER Center Wednesday night. Michael Citara and Dan Russell scored a goal in the first and second periods, while Nate Schweitzer and Sam Rhodes gave the Herd a 4-0 lead late in the third. The Buccaneers were able two take two goals back in the closing minutes. Noah Grannan made the start in net and stopped 29 of 31 shots.

For the first time this season in four attempts, the Herd came out of the first period with a lead as Michael Citara tallied his second of the season on the power play. Citara collected the puck near the blue line at 15:41 of the first, danced between two defenders and then put it past goaltender Derek Mullahy for the score.