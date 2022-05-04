BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AUGUSTANA) – Headlined by NSIC Coach of the Year, the Augustana softball team was well represented on the NSIC All-Conference teams announced Wednesday. The Vikings have an NSIC-best seven individuals named First Team All-NSIC with an additional three members named to the second team the league announced Wednesday afternoon.

Head coach Gretta Melsted earned her fifth NSIC Coach of the Year honor and second straight. She helped Augustana to its second-straight NSIC Championship while holding an overall record of 43-8. In addition to the success of the team, she picked up her 600th win at Augustana early in the season and a few weeks later her 700th career victory.

Augustana’s seven first-team selections are: Gracey Brink, Torri Chute, Kennedy Buckman, Abby Lien, Ashley Mickschl, Mary Pardo and Delaney Young.

Brink, hailing from Rapid City, South Dakota, batted .458 during the NSIC season and belted eight home runs while tallying 33 RBI. The Vikings’ catcher totaled 38 hits and owned an .880 slugging percentage. Her four triples during the NSIC season led the conference.

Chute, a designated player, hit .405 during the conference season with 34 hits and 34 runs scored. The native of Woodbury, Minnesota, totaled seven home runs, nine doubles and added a triple while totaling 29 RBI. She led the NSIC by drawing 24 walks.

New Prague, Minnesota’s Kennedy Buckman earns the first-team honor while playing second base for AU. She owns five home runs during NSIC play, part of a career-best nine on the season. She hit for a .355 average with 27 hits and 24 RBI.

Lien, hailing from Lakeville, Minnesota, batted .379 while playing third base. She totaled nine home runs in the NSIC schedule with 30 RBI as part of 32 hits. She also batted for eight doubles and a triple.

Mickschl found herself in familiar territory on the first team. The Woodbury, Minnesota, native pitched to a 13-1 NSIC record with a 1.40 ERA. She totaled 80 innings pitched while striking out 72 batters and walking just eight. Her strikeout-to-walk ratio for the entire season has her in the top-15 nationally.

Pardo, a native of Andover, Minnesota, simply reset the record book for the NSIC with 19 conference home runs. She also recorded 42 RBI, just two short of tying the NSIC record. She batted .384 during the NSIC season totaling 38 hits. Twenty-three of her 38 hits went for extra bases.

Young had a career-year in the batter’s box while hitting .442 with seven home runs during the NSIC season. Making Cottage Grove, Minnesota, proud, she also had an eye at the plate with just three strikeouts while drawing 11 walks.

The Vikings’ three members on the second team are Amanda Dickmeyer, Amber Elliott and Abbie Lund.

Dickmeyer, hailing from Woodbury, Minnesota, also earned NSIC Gold Glove honors at shortstop. She turned six double plays, assisted on 42 outs and was charged with 38 putouts. Known as a vacuum at the position, she carried over the defensive powers to the offensive side with four home runs and four doubles while batting .345. She scored 23 runs while racking up 30 hits.

From Ramsey, Minnesota, Elliott owned a 12-2 NSIC record with a 1.58 ERA. She struck out 84 batters in 66.1 innings pitched. Her ERA ranks her third in the NSIC. For the entire season, she owns 17 wins while striking out 123 batters in 110.1 innings pitched.

Lund, a native of Waterloo, Iowa, hit .379 with 25 hits. When she got on base, she was always a threat to steal another with a perfect 9-of-9 on steal attempts.