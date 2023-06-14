BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State catcher Ryan McDonald added to his collection of postseason honors by being named to the 2023 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Central Region Second Team. Selections were made through a vote by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association.

A senior from Prior Lake, Minnesota, McDonald put up huge numbers despite missing the final month of the 2023 season due to injury. In 36 games, McDonald batted .417 with 17 home runs, 39 runs batted in, while adding a team-high 11 stolen bases. At the time of his injury, his .929 slugging percentage led all Division I players and his .575 on-base percentage ranked third.

McDonald is the first Jackrabbit baseball player to earn all-region honors since relief pitcher J.D. Moore (first team) and designated hitter Daniel Telford (second team) received the recognition in 2013.