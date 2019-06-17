McCarron and Tanigawa commit to Sanford International

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Sanford International) -- PGA TOUR Champions golfers Scott McCarron and Ken Tanigawa have officially committed to the Sanford International Presented by Cambria on September 16-22 at Minnehaha Country Club, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

McCarron, a native of Sacramento, California, is leading the Charles Schwab Cup Money List. He has won three times on tour in 2019, including the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Insperity Invitational and Mastercard Japan Championship. McCarron also has eight top-10 finishes this year. He has won 11 times on the PGA TOUR Champions since joining the tour in 2015. He won three times on the PGA TOUR during his career. McCarron finished tied for 14th at the 2018 Sanford International.

Born in Kobe, Japan, Tanigawa grew up in southern California, and played golf at UCLA with McCarron and Brandt Jobe. Tanigawa is currently ranked third in the Schwab Cup standings thanks to his victory at the Kitchen Aid Senior PGA Championship in May. He became the fifth first-time major champion in the last seven majors, and he is the 13th Q-School graduate to win a major in PGA TOUR Champions history. Tanigawa finished tied for 56th at the 2018 Sanford International.

Tickets to Sanford International Presented by Cambria are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com or by phone at 877-748-3376. Tickets start at $10.

Volunteer registration for the 2019 Sanford International is now open. More than 1,200 volunteers are needed for the week of events. Volunteers can choose from more than 20 different committees. Visit sanfordinternational.com/volunteer/ for information.



About the Sanford International

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 16-22, featuring a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022. In its second year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com . You can also follow the tournament on social media via Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .