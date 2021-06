SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Jefferson high school will open it's doors for the very first time this coming August and will begin its inaugural football season along with it.

Former West Central Head Coach Vince Benedetto will be the Cavaliers first head football coach. He'll have the unique challenge of building a program full of players that have come from three rival high schools. But while that will be a challenge, it also presents some unique opportunities.