McCarl brothers making some noise on the racetrack

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The McCarl name is known across area racetracks, with Terry McCarl being the all-time winningest driver at Huset’s Speedway. Racing is a family business for the McCarl’s and Terry’s sons Austin and Carson are now making their own names on the track.

Racing is in the McCarl Family’s DNA, and at Huset’s on May 30th, the 410 feature was a race to remember for the family.

“It ended up being a good night for the McCarl’s. Anytime you can come in and qualify as good as we did, and obviously when you finish 1-2 with two cars out of the same shop, that’s obviously the goal,” Austin McCarl said.

It was the second time the brothers had accomplished that feat in the last year.

We did run 1-2 at Knoxville in a 360 deal last year that was really cool. My dad ran 4th, we almost had a McCarl podium,” Carson McCarl said.

Racing against each other is nothing new for the McCarl’s.

“Kind of gives you a little bit of comfort just knowing on race starts he’s probably not going to throw a crazy bomb on you and try and stick you in the fence. Or you hope at least,” Austin said.

While they still want to beat each other, they say it’s a healthy sibling rivalry.

“Little bit yeah. We always want to beat everyone and definitely each other. But if I’m going to get beat by anyone I definitely want them to have the same last name as me,” Carson McCarl said.

From the track to home, it’s all about finding success together.

“It stays pretty clean. You never know. We try to help each other. This is a family deal. He helps me, I help him and so forth,” Austin McCarl said.

“We definitely share notes and setups and anything we can do to get each other faster. We’re still separate teams but at the end of the day we’re one big team, doing whatever we can to get ourselves to the front,” Carson McCarl said.

Carson currently sits atop the Huset’s 410 sprint season standings while Austin sits in 6th place, though Austin leads all drivers with 3 feature wins at the track this season.