BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State used strong efforts on both sides of the floor en route to cruising to an 84-61 Summit League men’s basketball victory over Omaha on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Frost Arena.



Omaha opened the scoring with the first field goal of the contest, but SDSU responded with the next eight points. The Mavericks tied the score at 8-8 and a Tony Osburn 3-pointer gave Omaha an 11-10 advantage with 13 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the first half.



South Dakota State took control of matchup from there.



William Kyle III made a field goal in the paint, then Matthew Mors scored five consecutive points for the Jacks to put SDSU ahead 17-11 as less than two minutes came off the clock.



The Jackrabbits continued to extend their lead and pushed it into double digits with just over five minutes left in the half. A Tanner Te Slaa jumper put SDSU up 29-17 at the 5:11 mark. That field goal was part of a nine-point Jackrabbit scoring run that eventually led to a 34-17 SDSU advantage.



SDSU took a 41-26 margin into the halftime break as Kyle III finished off a rebound put back at the buzzer.



SDSU went up by as many as 18 early in the second half before the Mavericks cut into deficit. Omaha trailed by nine on two separate occasions, but four straight made field goals – including back-to-back 3-pointers by Zeke Mayo and Alex Arians – put the game out of reach as the SDSU advantage was back up to 17 with five minutes left.



The Jacks had a span of seven consecutive made 3-pointers before their final attempt was missed with less than a minute to play.



South Dakota State claimed its largest conference victory of the season thanks to a season-high 12-for-22 (54.5%) performance from 3-point range. The Jackrabbits’ 53.6% (30-for-56) mark from the field was their second best clip this season, while it was the highest mark in a win. SDSU also had its second lowest turnover total of the season with eight.



SDSU improved to 10-9 overall and 5-2 in Summit League action. The Jackrabbits’ three-game win streak is their longest of the 2022-23 season. Omaha fell to 7-13 (3-5).



Notes

Mayo completed his third 30-point scoring effort of the season as he finished with 31 points on 9-for-14 shooting. He also had five rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Arians followed him with 16 points as he went 5 of 7 from the field (4-5 from 3). He and Matt Dentlinger each had two steals. Dentlinger matched his season high of three blocks and recorded eight points. Kyle III scored 12 points and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.

The Mavericks were 41.4% shooting and made just four 3-pointers on the night. They were paced by Frankie Fidler who scored 13 points on 5 of 12 from the field. Fidler had a team-best eight rebounds, while Marquel Sutton and JJ White each had 12 points.

The Jackrabbits picked up their sixth straight win over the Mavs and have won 11 of the past 13 meetings. They are now 64-34 over Omaha in the all-time series.

Up Next

South Dakota State plays the second of two games in Frost Arena this weekend when the Jackrabbits host Denver at 2 p.m. on Saturday.