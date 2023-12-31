VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Omaha started the game on an 11-0 run that spurred them to a 67-51 win over South Dakota inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Sunday afternoon.



Frankie Fidler was one of three Mavericks to score in double-figures with a game-high 27 points in helping Omaha (7-8, 1-1 Summit) to its first road win and league win of the season. He scored 15 of Omaha’s first 23 points early in the first half and went 8-of-15 from the field in just over 38 minutes of play.



Lahat Thioune led South Dakota (8-7, 1-1 Summit) with his third-straight double-double (seventh of the season) of 15 rebounds and 12 points. Kaleb Stewart recorded his fourth-straight double-figure scoring game with 12 points.



The Mavericks came out to a blistering 11-0 start, led by Fidler who went 2-of-3 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line within the first minutes. Omaha held South Dakota scoreless until the 16-minute mark when one of Thioune’s second-chance attempts finally fell through the net. Omaha responded with seven-straight unanswered points, with Fidler adding five more to get him to double-digits early in the first half.



South Dakota started to recover from the slow start and had cut Omaha’s lead down to seven at 26-19 with 6:34 to play before halftime. JJ White knocked down a triple to stop the Coyotes’ momentum and shift it back in Omaha’s favor. Stewart was blocked on a driving layup by Fidler which led to a fast break layup for Ja’Sean Glover to extend Omaha’s lead back to double digits at 33-23. The Mavericks took a 39-25 lead into the halftime break.



The Coyotes came out of the halftime break and held Omaha scoreless through the first two and half minutes. Fidler broke the scoreless draught with six quick points for the Mavericks. At just under 12 minutes to play in the second half, a breakaway layup for Glover extended Omaha’s lead back to 20 at 54-34. The Coyotes scored six unanswered points but a triple from Biko Johnson iced the game and gave the Mavericks a 67-44 lead with two minutes to play.



Omaha forced 13 Coyote turnovers and scored 14 points off those while also committing a season-low six turnovers. The Mavericks made it to the line 16 times and shot 87.5 percent while South Dakota shot 50 percent from the charity stripe.



South Dakota won the rebounding battle 45-34, but the Mavericks outscored the Coyotes in the paint 32-22.



The Coyotes stay home to host Eastern Washington on Wednesday as a part of the Big Sky-Summit Challenge. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.