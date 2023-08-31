SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnesota State used a potent ground attack on Thursday to roll to a season opening win over USF, 54-26.

The Mavericks led 20-13 at halftime, but pulled away with a 27 point third quarter.

Minnesota State rushed for 461 yards and seven touchdowns. Shen Butler-Lawson paced the ground attack with 221 yards and four rushing touchdowns. Christian Vasser added 144 yards on the ground.

USF threw for 222 yards. Camden Dean was 12-16 for 151 yards. He added 48 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

The Cougars travel to U-Mary on Saturday, September 9.