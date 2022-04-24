VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Omaha completed a three-game sweep of South Dakota with a 9-1, six-inning win Sunday at Nygaard Field.

Maverick pitcher Kamryn Meyer (16-5) earned her second win of the series, this time striking out 13 with two walks and four hits allowed. Meyer pitched 16 of 20 innings for Omaha over the three games. She allowed eight hits, issued four walks and struck out 38, accounting for all but 10 outs in her 16 innings of work.

South Dakota left fielder Rylee Nicholson caught up to a Meyer rise ball in the bottom of the fifth inning and sent it over the fence in left center for her second home run of the series and third of the season. Second baseman Tatum Villotta was 1-for-3 Sunday and led the Coyotes with three hits during the weekend.

Omaha third baseman Jamie White was 3-for-3 Sunday with an RBI double in the first that plated the first run of the game. White was 6-for-12 with eight RBIs during the series.

Maverick right fielder Rachel Weber was 3-for-4 with four RBIs in Sunday’s win and also totaled six hits during the series. She broke it open with a two-run single in the fourth as part of a four spot that put Omaha (23-12) ahead 6-0.

Both teams entered the series with identical 8-4 records in Summit play in a series that broke a tie for second place in the standings. Both teams have series with Western Illinois and Kansas City left on the schedule. The Coyotes (23-20) travel to Macomb, Illinois, to face the Leathernecks next weekend. They will play their final home game of the season, a single game with Creighton, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Nygaard Field.