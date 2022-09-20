SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys golf team took home the City Golf Championship, beating second-place Jefferson by 67 strokes over the three-round tournament. Knights Senior Radley Mauney took home the individual championship after carding a 1-over 71 in the final round, to beat teammates Nolan Cinco and Will Hurd by 6 strokes for the title.

Final Individual Standings

1 Radley Mauney O’Gorman HS +4 T2 Will Hurd O’Gorman HS +10 T2 Nolan Cinco O’Gorman HS +10 T4 Taten Mauney O’Gorman HS +11 T4 Liam Sarmiento O’Gorman HS +11 6 Mac Drake O’Gorman HS +13 7 Andy Noble Jefferson HS +16 8 Jack Hilgenberg Lincoln HS +17 9 Cory Perdaems Jefferson HS +22 10 Ryken Helseth Jefferson HS +25 T11 John Matheson Lincoln HS +33 T11 Adam Knigge Lincoln HS +33 13 Jackson Skoudas Lincoln HS +37 14 Harrison Seeman Jefferson HS +42 15 Braden Watembach Lincoln HS +43 16 Ian Pattison Lincoln HS +44 17 Boen McKee Roosevelt HS +45 18 Trevor Rick Jefferson HS +49 19 Torr Zielenski Roosevelt HS +59 20 Caleb Knock Roosevelt HS +72 21 Austin Hillbrands Roosevelt HS +84 22 Everett Mescher Washington HS +89 23 Bryce Thompson Washington HS +91 24 Ben Herman Roosevelt HS +94 25 Kahzden Sheppard Washington HS +101 26 Easton Miller Washington HS +103 27 Zharic Sheppard Washington HS +110 28 Bryce Ronken Washington HS +139

Final Team Standings