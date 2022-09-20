SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys golf team took home the City Golf Championship, beating second-place Jefferson by 67 strokes over the three-round tournament. Knights Senior Radley Mauney took home the individual championship after carding a 1-over 71 in the final round, to beat teammates Nolan Cinco and Will Hurd by 6 strokes for the title.

Final Individual Standings

1Radley MauneyO’Gorman HS+4
T2Will HurdO’Gorman HS+10
T2Nolan CincoO’Gorman HS+10
T4Taten MauneyO’Gorman HS+11
T4Liam SarmientoO’Gorman HS+11
6Mac DrakeO’Gorman HS+13
7Andy NobleJefferson HS+16
8Jack HilgenbergLincoln HS+17
9Cory PerdaemsJefferson HS+22
10Ryken HelsethJefferson HS+25
T11John MathesonLincoln HS+33
T11Adam KniggeLincoln HS+33
13Jackson SkoudasLincoln HS+37
14Harrison SeemanJefferson HS+42
15Braden WatembachLincoln HS+43
16Ian PattisonLincoln HS+44
17Boen McKeeRoosevelt HS+45
18Trevor RickJefferson HS+49
19Torr ZielenskiRoosevelt HS+59
20Caleb KnockRoosevelt HS+72
21Austin HillbrandsRoosevelt HS+84
22Everett MescherWashington HS+89
23Bryce ThompsonWashington HS+91
24Ben HermanRoosevelt HS+94
25Kahzden SheppardWashington HS+101
26Easton MillerWashington HS+103
27Zharic SheppardWashington HS+110
28Bryce RonkenWashington HS+139

Final Team Standings

1OGorman HS+24291297292880
2Jefferson HS+91312316319947
3Lincoln HS+107324320319963
4Roosevelt HS+2493613683761105
5Washington HS+3534233963901209