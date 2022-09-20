SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys golf team took home the City Golf Championship, beating second-place Jefferson by 67 strokes over the three-round tournament. Knights Senior Radley Mauney took home the individual championship after carding a 1-over 71 in the final round, to beat teammates Nolan Cinco and Will Hurd by 6 strokes for the title.
Final Individual Standings
|1
|Radley Mauney
|O’Gorman HS
|+4
|T2
|Will Hurd
|O’Gorman HS
|+10
|T2
|Nolan Cinco
|O’Gorman HS
|+10
|T4
|Taten Mauney
|O’Gorman HS
|+11
|T4
|Liam Sarmiento
|O’Gorman HS
|+11
|6
|Mac Drake
|O’Gorman HS
|+13
|7
|Andy Noble
|Jefferson HS
|+16
|8
|Jack Hilgenberg
|Lincoln HS
|+17
|9
|Cory Perdaems
|Jefferson HS
|+22
|10
|Ryken Helseth
|Jefferson HS
|+25
|T11
|John Matheson
|Lincoln HS
|+33
|T11
|Adam Knigge
|Lincoln HS
|+33
|13
|Jackson Skoudas
|Lincoln HS
|+37
|14
|Harrison Seeman
|Jefferson HS
|+42
|15
|Braden Watembach
|Lincoln HS
|+43
|16
|Ian Pattison
|Lincoln HS
|+44
|17
|Boen McKee
|Roosevelt HS
|+45
|18
|Trevor Rick
|Jefferson HS
|+49
|19
|Torr Zielenski
|Roosevelt HS
|+59
|20
|Caleb Knock
|Roosevelt HS
|+72
|21
|Austin Hillbrands
|Roosevelt HS
|+84
|22
|Everett Mescher
|Washington HS
|+89
|23
|Bryce Thompson
|Washington HS
|+91
|24
|Ben Herman
|Roosevelt HS
|+94
|25
|Kahzden Sheppard
|Washington HS
|+101
|26
|Easton Miller
|Washington HS
|+103
|27
|Zharic Sheppard
|Washington HS
|+110
|28
|Bryce Ronken
|Washington HS
|+139
Final Team Standings
|1
|OGorman HS
|+24
|291
|297
|292
|880
|2
|Jefferson HS
|+91
|312
|316
|319
|947
|3
|Lincoln HS
|+107
|324
|320
|319
|963
|4
|Roosevelt HS
|+249
|361
|368
|376
|1105
|5
|Washington HS
|+353
|423
|396
|390
|1209