EAGAN, M.N. (KELO)– With a new coaching staff, there’s plenty of optimism, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

The Vikings have one of the top wide receiver duo’s in the league in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, but they also have one of the best 1-2 punches in the backfield with Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison. While there’s still plenty of mystery to what exactly this Vikings offense will look like, the running backs are excited about the possibilities.

“There’s a couple more formations and different schemes that we’re involved in the pass game and spreading out a little more. So it’s fun to learn some new stuff and dial in a different way. We don’t just have to learn our runs and our protections and stuff, but starting to learn a little bit more concepts and routes and stuff like that. It’s pretty awesome for us to broaden our knowledge,” Mattison said.

We’ll have more from Vikings Training Camp tomorrow as we take a look at the role beyond the field that former Augustana great C.J. Ham has taken.