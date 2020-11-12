Matthew Mors makes commitment to Wisconsin official

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — It was national signing day today, as athletes all across KELOLAND put pen to paper, and signed their letters of intent to play at the college level, which includes Yankton Senior Matthew Mors, who made his commitment to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin official today.

Mors committed to the Badgers last fall, and made it official today. The Yankton standout is the Class AA all-time leading scorer, and helped lead the Bucks to the state championship as a freshman, and was named the KELOLAND Media Group/Sanford Pentagon Player of the Year last season. Mors had been playing varsity basketball since he was in 7th grade, and today’s signing helped make a childhood dream come true.

“It’s been a dream of mine to play Division 1 basketball. Just to be playing at the highest level possible in the Big Ten, it’s just something I couldn’t have almost dreamed of. I’m super excited and it’s going to be here before we know it. We got my senior year left, and then right around the corner I’ll be in Madison,” Mors said.

The Badgers 2021 Class ranks as the 36th best class in the country according 247 sports.