Matthew Mors commits to Wisconsin

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton junior Matthew Mors announced on twitter Sunday night that he’ll be continuing his basketball career at the University of Wisconsin after he graduates in 2021.

Mors just took his official visit to Wisconsin this weekend, as the four-star recruit joins the Badger’s 2021 class, which is currently the top ranked recruiting class in the country according 247 Sports.

The Bucks junior is already the program’s all-time leading scorer, and helped lead Yankton to its first state title in 40 years as a freshman. With two years remaining, Mors could become the state’s all-time Class “AA” leading scorer, as he sits fourth behind Mike Miller, Jason Sutherland and Eric Kline.