Matt Mooney continues pursuit of NBA dream

After spending the NBA Summer League with the Atlanta Hawks, Matt Mooney is hosting a youth basketball camp at the Sanford Pentagon.

Matt Mooney is hosting a two-day basketball camp focused on developing the skills young players need to advance to the next level.

“I’m teaching them little things that I wish I would’ve learned at that age. The main thing is, don’t work on all those crazy moves and stuff like that. In my red shirt year with South Dakota with Coach Hanson, I worked on simple things, just spot up shooting, shooting off one dribble,” Matt Mooney said.

After two seasons at South Dakota, Mooney transferred to Texas Tech and landed in the Final Four. He then worked out for 13 NBA teams before choosing the Atlanta Hawks as his summer league squad.

“You know, you’ve got to bring it everyday. For a guy like me, if I have a bad day, they’re going to think ‘okay, this guy can’t play in the NBA’ and that’s it, my shots over with. You’ve got to play well and show them that you can play and you’ve got to bring it every single day and you can’t really make mistakes at the level,” Mooney said.

A solid showing in Las Vegas earned Mooney an Exhibit 10 Contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.

“They’ll bring 19 guys to camp, I’m one of the 19. They said I’ll be playing preseason and if I play really well, they’ll cut somebody and sign me, if not, I’m going to have to probably spend some time in the G-League, but I’ll be a part of the Memphis organization,” Mooney said.

He’s taken the road less traveled, but Mooney’s dream remains a reality.

“I wanted to go to one school and stay there four years, but some different things happened and I bounced around, but there is a lot of people who have really helped me get to this point where I’m at and I’ve got to obviously keep working and try to get to the NBA. That’s the dream,” Mooney said.

The camp concludes on Friday, and Mooney will leave for Memphis on Sunday.