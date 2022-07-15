SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – “100 percent of people are facing a battle of some kind, so I’m not different than anybody else, Mine’s just a little bit more visible,” Matt Leedom stated.

Over the past decade, Matt Leedom’s everyday challenges have changed. But back in 2011, his focus was narrowed on an idea.

“Put ads in the paper, back then I think more people were reading print material, put an ad there and then word of mouth. I called a friend of mine and I said Mike, we played ball together back in high school, you’re going to play baseball next summer and he said really, and I said yeah I’m starting a league and he laughed,” Matt Leedom remembered.

After playing in an adult baseball league in Sarasota, Florida during his 20’s, Leedom returned to the Sioux Falls area looking to create something similar. After starting with just 17 guys in year one, a decade later, The Sioux Amateur Baseball League now has 10 full teams.

“In this league there is no requirement as to what you played, when you played or how long ago you played it, the oldest player is almost 80 years old and the youngest, we do allow guys that are in their 20’s,” Leedom stated.

But as the league grew, Leedom’s health began to wane.

“I’ve got a condition called Moersch-Woltman Syndrome, also known as Stiff Man Syndrome. It’s a muscular condition that doesn’t allow me to move very freely. It’s a condition of cramping and spasms that I would say if you ever have a Charlie horse in your calf, picture getting a Charlie horse from your rib cage all the way down through your toes, in your hands and sometimes in your tongue all at the same time,” Leedom said.

He would hang up the glove for good in 2017 and would step away as League administrator three years later.

“When this all came about my wife and I looked at each other and said you know we’ve done a lot of things, we’ve started baseball leagues, now we’re going to enter this chapter and we’re going to get through it together,” Leedom told.

“Just don’t take anything for granted and take advantage of the time you do have. I see Matt pushing hard every day to do the best that he can and I need to do the same,” Matt’s wife Mary Leedom said.

Through baseball or personal battles, his giving spirit has never relented.

“When I meet other people that are facing something we talk about it, I say I’ll make you a deal, ‘I keep going, you keep going, okay?’ And I just love to encourage and have been able to do that through the game as well. So, it picks me up and hopefully it lifts other people up to,” Leedom remarked.