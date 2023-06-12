BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – Former Jackrabbit and recent South Dakota State graduate Matt Dentlinger is set to begin his professional basketball career as the SDSU forward has signed a contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season with the Geneva Lions based out of Geneva, Switzerland.



The Arcadia, Iowa, native completed a six-year span in Brookings this spring following a standout career in Yellow and Blue. Dentlinger was a two-time All-Summit League performer while claiming three Academic All-America awards. His senior campaign ended with averages of 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while starting in every game for the Jacks in 2022-23.



Dentlinger ended his time at South Dakota state with the program’s most appearances by playing in 154 games. He finished tied for second in field goal percentage (60.8%), third in blocks (117) and 19th in points (1,300).



The Geneva Lions play in Switzerland’s top division Swiss Basketball League. The Lions went 19-11 this past season and finished third in the regular season league table. They advanced to the league’s playoff semifinals where they fell to Fribourg Olympic Basketball who currently are up 2-1 in the best-of-five championship finals. Dentlinger will head to Switzerland prior to the start of the Lions’ 2023-24 season which opens at the beginning of October.