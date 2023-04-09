AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Five-time champion Tiger Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters Tournament early Sunday morning due to injury.

Woods was +6 through the first seven holes of his third round when play was suspended on Saturday.

Television coverage showed him limping before the stoppage in play.

The Augusta National Golf Club made the announcement early Sunday morning.

He explained his decision in a tweet stating, “I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

Woods was injured in 2021 when his car careened off a suburban Los Angeles road at over 85 mph, crushing his right leg so badly that he said doctors considered amputation. Asked how much hardware held it together, Woods replied: “A lot.”

The 47-year-old’s withdrawal ended his streak of completing all 72 holes of every tournament he has played at Augusta National as a professional.

The question now is whether Woods will play the PGA Championship at Oak Hill in May. The U.S. Open is at Los Angeles Country Club in June, not far from where Woods grew up, and the British Open is at Royal Liverpool in July.

“Yeah, mobility, it’s not where I would like it,” Woods said. “I’ve said to you guys before, I’m very lucky to have this leg — it’s mine. Yes, it has been altered and there’s some hardware in there, but it’s still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that.

“That’s why I can’t prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that’s my future, and that’s OK. I’m OK with that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.