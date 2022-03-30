EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Anna Davis, a 16 year-old from Spring Valley, California and playing in the final group of the day, birdie her last hole for a 70 and a tie for the lead at 2-under par. Joining her at the top of the leader board is Benedetta Moresco of Italy, a sophomore at the University of Alabama. The two share a one-shot lead over a group of three.

Anna Davis of the United States plays her second stroke on No. 10 during a practice round prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANWA)

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, the world’s No. 2 ranked women’s amateur, shot an opening round of 1-under-71 to share the clubhouse lead early Wednesday afternoon during the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Lindblad is a junior at LSU.

Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden plays her stroke from the No. 5 tee during a practice round prior to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Club, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANWA)

Hailey Borja of the United States, a junior at the University of Michigan making her first ANWA appearance, also finished at 1-under as play continued Wednesday afternoon.

Play officially began at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when Ashley Menne, 20, from Arizona State hit the first tee shot at No. 1 on the Island Course at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

The tournament features 70 of the top women’s amateur players from around the world, including nine of the top 10. Defending champion Tsubasa Kajitani, ranked No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is currently taking a break from the game.

After Thursday’s second round, the entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday before the top 30 play there on championship Saturday.

Follow live scores on the tournament’s official website here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.