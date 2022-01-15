Masten, Northern State outlast USF

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team continued their success at home, defeating the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon. The win completed a weekend sweep for the Wolves versus the South Division.

THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 79, USF 72
Records: NSU 12-8 (6-6 NSIC), USF 8-7 (4-5 NSIC)
Attendance: 3117

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Northern trailed at the half, however rallied with 56 points in the final 20 minutes to secure the victory
  • The Wolves shot a game high 42.9% from the floor and 82.9% from the foul line
  • They tallied 36 points in the paint, 16 fast break points, ten points off turnovers, seven second chance points, and seven points off the bench
  • USF edged out NSU in rebounds 35-30, and the Wolves added three assists, one steal, and one block
  • Four Wolves scored in double figures, led by Sam Masten for the second straight evening

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT
Northern continues their home stand next Friday and Saturday versus Upper Iowa and Winona State for the annual I Hate Winter weekend. The Wolves will tip-off in the second game each day, facing the Peacocks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and the Warriors at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

