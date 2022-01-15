Masten, Northern State outlast USF

Aberdeen, S.D. (NSU) – The Northern State University men’s basketball team continued their success at home, defeating the University of Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon. The win completed a weekend sweep for the Wolves versus the South Division.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 79, USF 72
Records: NSU 12-8 (6-6 NSIC), USF 8-7 (4-5 NSIC)
Attendance: 3117
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern trailed at the half, however rallied with 56 points in the final 20 minutes to secure the victory
- The Wolves shot a game high 42.9% from the floor and 82.9% from the foul line
- They tallied 36 points in the paint, 16 fast break points, ten points off turnovers, seven second chance points, and seven points off the bench
- USF edged out NSU in rebounds 35-30, and the Wolves added three assists, one steal, and one block
- Four Wolves scored in double figures, led by Sam Masten for the second straight evening
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Sam Masten: 29 points, 50.0 FG%, 5 rebounds, 1 steal
- Jacksen Moni: 16 points, 50.0 FG%, 5 rebounds
- Augustin Reede: 13 points, 3 rebounds
- Jordan Belka: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block
- Kobe Busch: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist
UP NEXT
Northern continues their home stand next Friday and Saturday versus Upper Iowa and Winona State for the annual I Hate Winter weekend. The Wolves will tip-off in the second game each day, facing the Peacocks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and the Warriors at 6 p.m. on Saturday.