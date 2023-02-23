SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NSIC) — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced their season awards on Thursday morning.

Northern State’s Sam Masten was named the NSIC North Player of the Year, following a record season for the Wolves.

Northern State head coach, Saul Phillips earned the NSIC Coach of the Year award. The Wolves also had three players land on the All-Conference list.

Augustana saw junior standout, Isaac Fink earn first team honors.

Up the road, USF had Matt Cartwright land on the first team as well.

NSIC North Division Player of the Year

#5 Sam Masten (G, 6-3, 185, Sr., Highlands Ranch, Colo./ Rock Canyon HS) – Northern State

– Leads Northern State averaging 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game

– Leads the league in assists

– Shoots a team best 56.8% from the floor, as well as 41.4% from the 3-point line and 78.6% from the foul line

– Has scored double figures in every contest this season, recording three double-doubles and one triple double

– Ranks in the top-10 of the NSIC in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, and assist/turnover ratio

– Sits top-10 in the country in assist/turnover ratio, total assists, and assists per game

– Six-time NSIC Player of the Week and D2CIDA National Player of the Week

– Named CSC Academic All-District

NSIC South Division Player of the Year

#15 Jake Hilmer (G, 5-11, 175, Sr., Walker, Iowa / North Linn HS) – Upper Iowa

– Two-time D2CIDA National Player of the Week and three-time NSIC Player of the Week

– Led the NSIC in scoring with 22.0 points per game

– Was third in assists/per game, dishing out 4.9 per game while playing the most minutes (812) of any NSIC player

– Shot 44.2% from the floor, 34.9% from three, and 86.9% from the free throw line

– Topped the 40-point mark twice in NSIC play with 41 in a win over No. 15 MSUM and 42 points in an overtime win at USF

– Handed out a season-high 13 assists at Augustana

– Scored in double figures in 21 of the 22 NSIC games surpassing 20 points in 12 times and 30 points three times

NSIC Defensive Player of the Year

#2 Lucas Duax (G, 6-3, 195, R-Sr., Dubuque, Iowa / Hempstead HS) – Upper Iowa

– Led all NSIC defenders with 52 steals (2.4/game) in 22 NSIC games

– Pulled down 5.1 rebounds including 3.7 defensive boards a game

– Broke the UIU career steals record and now has 215 during his four seasons

– Averaged 16.8 points and 2.4 assists per game, while shooting 54.2% from the floor

– Helped UIU to a share of the NSIC South Division Championship

– Two-time NSIC Player of the Week

– 2020-21 NSIC South Division Defensive Player of the Year

NSIC Newcomer of the Year

#11 Antwan Kimmons (G, 6-0, 175, Jr., St. Paul, Minn. / Tartan HS / Northern Iowa) – Concordia-St. Paul

– Set CSP single-season scoring record with 591 points in 28 games overall

– The league’s third-leading scorer (21.4) in 22 conference games

– Ranked fifth in the NSIC in field goal percentage (.544), sixth in assists (3.9), eighth in steals (1.5) and 10th in rebounding (6.5)

– Ranks third in Division II with a Central Region leading 158 free throws made overall

– Ranks 11th in Division II and third in the Central Region with 591 points

NSIC Coach of the Year

Saul Phillips – Northern State

– Fourth straight winning season at Northern State, holding an 88-24 (.786) record with the Wolves

– Recorded the 300th victory of his coaching career on February 10 versus Bemidji State

– Led the Wolves to three NSIC Championships in four seasons

– NSU ranks in the top-5 nationally in assist/turnover ratio (1.92), 3-point attempts (30.2), and 3-point field goals (11.5)

2022-23 NSIC All-Conference Teams