MASON CITY, Iowa — While the Washington Football Team now has a new name: The Commanders, one Iowa school is still in the process of selecting a new mascot. The move comes after a letter came out from the Meskwaki Nation encouraging Iowa schools to do away with Native American-based school mascots.

“However, when taken as a whole, the will of Indian Country is clear – Native ‘themed’ mascots and the dehumanizing stereotypes they perpetuate must go,” the letter to schools stated.

In Mason City the school board decided to move to a new name, leaving behind the traditional Mohawk name, and logo.

“The board continues to move forward with the mascot change and would like to have a new mascot named in a couple of months,” wrote Dave Versteeg, the superintendent of the Mason City School District. “On February 7 the board will be discussing a proposed process to name a new mascot put forth by the High School Student Senate last month.”

At Larson’s Red Zone Sports in Mason City, there are a few items left with the MoHawk logo. Jodi Clutter’s daughter will be graduating this year.

“They’ll be the last graduating class of the Mohawks even sure when they graduate they’ll be able to call them the Mohawks,” said Clutter. “A parent actually made T-shirts and said it’s an end of an era, has a Mohawk logo as the year they’re gonna graduate because they will be the last class.”