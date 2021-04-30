Marshall celebrates Trey Lance’s first round selection

MARSHALL, Minn. (KELO) — Thursday night proved to be a special night for both Trey Lance’s family and his hometown of Marshall. They held a draft viewing party, and even held a “Trey Day” leading up to his selection in the NFL Draft.

“Oh my gosh I got teary eyed and my wife Jan got teary eyed. Obviously we’re close to the Lance family. Carlton being one of our assistants and Angie being the treasurer of our booster club, you know small town stuff. So to see Trey’s name called, and to see tears in his eyes. It just means so much and so happy for him,” Marshall Head Football Coach Terry Bahlmann said.