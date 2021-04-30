Marshall celebrates Trey Lance’s first round selection

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL, Minn. (KELO) — Thursday night proved to be a special night for both Trey Lance’s family and his hometown of Marshall. They held a draft viewing party, and even held a “Trey Day” leading up to his selection in the NFL Draft.

“Oh my gosh I got teary eyed and my wife Jan got teary eyed. Obviously we’re close to the Lance family. Carlton being one of our assistants and Angie being the treasurer of our booster club, you know small town stuff. So to see Trey’s name called, and to see tears in his eyes. It just means so much and so happy for him,” Marshall Head Football Coach Terry Bahlmann said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 