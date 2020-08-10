Mark Dobmeier has sights set on 2021 as he recovers from July crash

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Mark Dobmeier won the final race at Huset’s Speedway before the track shut down in the spring of 2017. When the beloved track reopened last Sunday, Dobmeier was in attendance. However, he was forced to watch racing’s return to the Brandon track from the sidelines.

Mark Dobmeier wanted nothing more than to race at Huset’s return last weekend, but instead, he could only sign autographs and watch the grand reopening from afar.

“I’m just so happy that track is open again. There’s life in the facility, and we’re going to put on some good shows here again, but a little bitter right now because I can’t be a big part of it on the racetrack,” Sprint Car Driver Mark Dobmeier said.

Dobmeier was involved in a crash at Cedar Lake Speedway in Western Wisconsin on July 3rd.

“Went for a roll over. Kind of barrel rolled a couple times. But what happened the last time the car landed was it was really flat. When it does that, your suspension bottoms out, the frame hits the ground, and the only thing left to absorb the impact is your body,” Dobmeier said.

“A lot of injuries in racing, it’s the ones that look horrific are the ones they walk away from, and the ones that look kind of simple are the ones they seem to get hurt in,” Med-Star Dirt Track Racing Rescue Team Director Jay Masur said.

Jay Masur was part of the Med-Star Rescue team that came to Dobmeier’s aid.

“Nobody really knows the severity of the injury at the time. All we can do is assume for the worst and treat for the worst, and then hope for the best,” Masur said.

Dobmeier burst his L-4 vertebrae and fractured his L-3 vertebrae. It could’ve been worse.

“I was in a fragile state. Just one wrong move and it would’ve been paralysis,” Dobmeier said.

He underwent back surgery at Regions Hospital in St. Paul shortly after his crash.

“What the doctor said is when that vertebrae broke, it kind of went off like a gun shot, or a shotgun shell kind of. It kind of exploded, but it created a cavity actually where they said the nerve endings and the spinal cord were able to kind of sneak away and absorb some of that impact so they wouldn’t sever,” Dobmeier said.

Dobmeier says it’ll be a three to six month recovery, but as soon as he’s ready, he’ll be back out on the track.

“I’m going to do all the PT I can, and do everything I possibly can to be in the best shape for the spring next year,” Dobmeier said.