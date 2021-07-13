Mark Dobmeier finishes the long road back to the racetrack

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — After missing the past year of racing due to an injury, Sprint Car Driver Mark Dobmeier finally completed his long road back to the racetrack this past week and did so in style.

Mark Dobmeier’s last time racing at Huset’s ended in a feature victory back in 2017. With the track reopening last year, Dobmeier has been anxious to race on it once again.

“I’ve watched it pretty much night religiously. Keeping an eye on everything down here. They’ve had some great tracks. That good old Huset’s Speedway curve up on the wall again,” Dobmeier said.

But a year ago, Dobmeier suffered a severe spinal injury while racing. All he hoped for was being able to get back behind the wheel.

“Oh definitely. Right after the crash when you’re dealing with the hospital stuff and you don’t know what the answer was. Obviously everyone knows what my first question was to the doctor,” Dobmeier said.

Dobmeier set his sights on returning to the track this spring, but he wasn’t at the point in his recovery his Doctor’s wanted before he did.

“They had informed at that time that I had to be smart about it and wait till it was a full year. Well July 4th was the mark where they were happy and they were content with letting me go back to racing,” Dobmeier said.

And the Buffalo Wild Wings 13 car didn’t waste any time announcing its return.

“We raced Thursday and Friday at River Cities Speedway and I was fortunate enough to pick up a couple wins right away and get some speed going,” Dobmeier said.

Dobmeier missed out on a third straight win Sunday night at Huset’s, but the biggest victory of them all perhaps, is simply the ability to race again.

“Very fortunate that I can get back and do this. I got great sponsors and crew and everybody that stood behind me the whole way. Then all these amazing fans that poured out their support. It’s a very humbling experience,” Dobmeier said.

Dobmeier ended up finishing 8th Sunday night at Huset’s Speedway. His team hasn’t announced when or where he’ll race next.