BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – “If Ryan gets selected for this, for the USA games, it’s his sister and brothers turn to do something for him, for him to be on the big stage,” Deb Gronowski said.

Growing up in Naperville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, Mark Gronowski was on the go from the start.

“I always thought that he’d be athletic because I think he rode a two-wheeler at the age of three. I’ve got pictures of him, we took the training wheels off and he just took off and he was three on a two-wheeler,” Deb Gronowski remembered.

Instilled from his father Ray who was quarterback at Drake University in the mid 80’s, Mark’s first athletic love was football and by his junior year, he would be named the starting quarterback at Neuqua Valley High School. But the gunslinger also excelled on the baseball field and the basketball court, just not in the way you would expect.

“After playing quarterback all year like in high school, he wasn’t the typical quarterback, point guard or shooting guard in basketball, he was the guy who was actually the power forward or the center out there fighting for the rebounds and people would say hey it’s not football Mark,” Ray Gronowski stated.

“Some people might call me a hack, but I ended up almost setting the record for most fouls for our school. Our coach was always super high on getting charges, it’s basically like a turnover pretty much, it’s just as good as a steal and me and Patrick Hoffman, who’s on this team now too (sophomore wide receiver), we’d always battle back and forth for who had the most charges,” Mark Gronowski said of his high school basketball days.

After being named to the Illinois 8A All-State team during his senior year of football, Gronowski would head to South Dakota State and in his first year as a true freshman would be named the Missouri Valley Offensive Player of the Year.

But during the opening minutes of the national championship Grownowski would exit with a severe knee injury. Well over a year of rehab would follow.

“He took a picture of his knee the day of surgery, then he took a picture like almost every day of therapy just to show the progression because that’s how in his mind, that’s how he saw his positive,” Deb Gronowski said.

There through out the rehab process was his older sister Sarah who played colligate softball at Butler and also, his older brother Ryan who may just be the best all around athlete in the family.

“It was really basketball growing up because that was his favorite sport growing up and then he eventually evolved and started playing… what else did you play Ry.. bowling, track, some tennis, golf, football, baseball, softball and then basketball to. So, he’s a 10 sport athlete really,” Mark said of his older brother Ryan.

As Ryan grew older, he began to excel at flag football and this past summer he would be selected as one of 12 kids through out the entire state to represent Illinois in the special Olympics held down in Orlando, Florida at the ESPN World Wide of Sports Complex. But the exciting news didn’t stop there.

“We had to fill out a bio and it talked about his love of sports, his support of his brother and sister and he was one of four athletes selected out of 5,000 and ESPN did a story on him,” Deb Gronowski told.

And then, the family would get word that Ryan would have to fly down a few early days early for a live interview with Good Morning America and also to be one of the Grand Marshalls in the Magic Kingdom Parade.

“They got to go with like Mickey Mouse, Mini and who else was there Ryan?” Mark asked his brother.

“And Goofy and Peter Pan and Captain Hook,” Ryan added.

Soon it was time to start playing and the boys from Illinois began to find their groove.

“All you’re thinking is.. I’m just excited to be there and then all of the sudden the competitive juices come out and after actually you win one game you’re like hey, we can win another game! and then all of the sudden you win another game and then you’re going hey! Maybe we can win a medal,” Ray Gronowski said with a smile.

And when all was said and done…

“He ended up calling coach Stig, what did you said to Coach Stig,” asked Mark.

“I said I got a gold medal,” Ryan said with a big grin.

This year Mark is back on the field and the Jacks are now one game away from once again reaching the national championship.

“He looks for the best in people, really. No matter what they look like or what they’ve done, he always sees the best in everyone he sees and I just try and bring that to everyday with my team and try and bring that positive attitude so I can try and lighten up their day because he lightens up my family’s day every single day,” Mark said of his older brother.

Among the many things that happened in Ryan’s special summer, he was also featured in a Disney commercial. South Dakota State plays Montana State at 3 p.m. this Saturday in Brookings.