Manfred say MLB seeking answers on baseballs

CLEVELAND (AP) – Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says “there is no evidence from the scientists that the ball is harder” but says “the drag of the baseball is less.”

He says the sport is trying to find out why the drag is less but had not been given answers by scientists.

“Pitchers have raised issues particularly about the tackiness and seams on the baseball and we do believe those could be issues,” Manfred tells the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Manfred says “baseball has done nothing, given no direction for an alteration in the baseball.”