Mammoth Sports Invitational set for November at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday announced Mammoth Sports Construction, a full-service, design build sports construction partner, as the title sponsor of three major NCAA Division I college basketball events this fall.

Mammoth Sports Construction sponsored events include:

Nov. 12: The Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational features some of the most decorated programs in women’s college basketball. Arizona will face off against Louisville at 3:30 p.m. followed by South Carolina vs. South Dakota at 6 p.m.



Nov. 22-24: The Mammoth Sports Construction Crossover Classic is a three-day men’s basketball event that features Washington, George Mason, Nevada and South Dakota State. Games tip off at 6 and 8:30 p.m. all three days.



Dec. 11: Creighton vs. BYU built by Mammoth Sports Construction matches two perennial Top-25 men’s basketball programs.

“We are a sports construction company, but we have always been athletes and sports fans first, that’s why we are honored to support youth sports at all levels, including the Crossover Classic and Invitational,” said Bryce Farrant, chief operating officer of Mammoth Sports Construction. “The Sanford Pentagon is a premier athletic facility where passion and community collide, and we can’t wait to welcome all the teams to do something big this November!”