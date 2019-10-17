Major changes for SDSU basketball

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team is seven months removed from its historic run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, and will attempt to build on that success this season.

The Jackrabbits return a trio of talented starters in Tagyn Larson, Myah Selland, and Tylee Irwin, but will have to replace nearly 32 points per game, and a 1-2 punch for the ages, in Macy Miller and Madi Guebert.

“Obviously Madi and Macy were great players here, but just like before they played here SDSU was good and we’re going to be good after. People are going to have to step up and score a little more because they were huge scoring factors, but if we just play together, play within our system, I think we’ll be just fine,” SDSU senior Tagyn Larson said.

“I think we’ve done a really good job of buying into that and just kind of finding where we all can excel with each other and I think something that makes us good is our ability to play off each other and play to each other’s strengths. We’ll be just fine getting our new roles and new faces put together and that’s something that we’ve worked a lot here this summer and this preseason, so I think we’re on a good page,” SDSU junior Myah Selland said.

The Jackrabbits open the regular season November 8th at Drake.

An upset loss against Western Illinois in the Summit League Tournament quarterfinals cost the SDSU men’s basketball team a shot at a fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Gone are T.J. Otzelberger, Mike Daum, David Jenkins Junior, and Skyler Flatten, leaving head coach Eric Henderson a clean slate to start anew.

“I do see this team as a much more balanced team. I think there’s a lot of guys that have the ability to score, but at that level where they’re going to score 20 or 25 or 50 like Mike did a couple times, you’re probably not going to see that, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be successful,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

“I think on offense this year you’ll see more of an even team, you’ll see five, six, seven guys in that eight to 14 point range in terms of offense, which is a little different than last year,” SDSU sophomore Alex Arians said.

The Jackrabbits tip off the regular season November 5th against UT-Rio Grande Valley.