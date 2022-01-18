Mahli Abdouch scores career-high 26 in O’Gorman’s win over Aberdeen Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since suffering a loss in their first game of the season to Brandon Valley, the O’Gorman girls had won 6 straight games coming into Tuesday, including last week’s win over then top-ranked Washington, as the Knights jumped to the top spot in the latest Class AA Prep Media Basketball Poll.

For their first game as the state’s top-ranked team, the Knights welcomed Aberdeen Central to town. O’Gorman took early command of the game and never looked back as they picked up the 78-40 victory over the Golden Eagles.

In the win, O’Gorman’s Mahli Abdouch scored a career-high 26 points, while Hannah Ronsiek added 21 for the Knights. Kyra Griese led Aberdeen Central with 13 points.