An NFL player with KELOLAND ties had a big moment during Sunday’s game.

Brett Maher, son of Sioux Falls Public Schools Superintendent Brian Maher, is the kicker for the Dallas Cowboys. In Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Maher kicked a 63-yard field goal. It marks the longest field goal in Cowboys history.

And Maher is the first ever NFL player to kick three field goals from longer than 60 yards.