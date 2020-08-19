Maeda’s no-hitter ends in 9th; Twins top Brewers 4-3 in 12

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda of Japan throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Kenta Maeda lost a no-hitter in the ninth inning for the Minnesota Twins, who blew a three-run lead but came back to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.

Byron Buxton slid headfirst into home on a slow roller against a five-man infield for the winning run. Jorge Polanco poked the grounder past Milwaukee pitcher David Phelps.

Maeda’s no-hit bid was ended by Eric Sogard’s soft single that soared just over the glove of a leaping Polanco at shortstop.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.