VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – In a season which saw the USD coyotes women’s basketball program reach the sweet 16 for the first time in program history, has now a seen an off season in which all 5 starters from last years team have departed. Three seniors graduated, Kyah Watson left for West Virginia and early Sunday Maddie Krull announced she would be transferring to Nebraska . The sophomore averaged 6.8 points per game and just a tad over 2 assists this past season.