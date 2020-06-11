Macy Miller returns to SDSU as graduate assistant coach

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Former South Dakota State standout Macy Miller will return to the women’s basketball program as graduate assistant coach, head coach Aaron Johnston announced Thursday.

“We are thrilled to have Macy return to SDSU and join our staff,” said Johnston. “She was one of the very best to ever play at SDSU and her positive impact on the game of basketball stretched throughout the state. I am excited to see her transition into a new role where she can use her experiences to positively impact our current and future Jackrabbits.”

Miller will provide assistance in all aspects of the program, specifically team travel, video coordination, on-campus recruiting and organizing camps.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work for SDSU and Coach Johnston,” Miller said. “I’m so excited for the season ahead and to give back to a program that has given me so much!”

Miller returns to State after playing professionally for a season in Spain for Baxi Ferrol. She started all 21 games, averaging 11.7 points per game and dishing a team best 3.6 assists per game. Additionally, Miller averaged 4.4 rebounds and 2 steals per game.

Prior to her time playing overseas, Miller was the second Jackrabbit women’s basketball player to be selected in the WNBA draft. She was a third round pick by the Seattle Storm.

A Mitchell native, Miller was honored as the Summit League Player of the Year during both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. Her 2,355 career points are both SDSU and Summit League records. The three-time All-Summit League First Team selection is also State’s all-time field goal (843) and free throw leader (501).

Miller started all 144 contests that she appeared in for the Jackrabbits. Throughout her career she tallied 428 assists, 168 steals and 755 rebounds. As a senior, Miller scored in double figures in 31 of the Jackrabbits’ 35 games as they reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

The 2014-19 letterwinner graduated from South Dakota State with a bachelors degree in exercise science and will be pursuing a masters degree in sport and recreation administration.

