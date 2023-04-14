MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL (LYNX) – The Minnesota Lynx today announced the signing of Keishana Washington and Myah Selland to training camp contracts. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not released.

Washington is a 5-7 guard coming out of Drexel University where she averaged 27.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in her graduate season campaign. At the end of the 2022-23 season, she was honored as the Player of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and led the conference in points per game (27.7) and season total points (858). Throughout her five-year career, Washington earned four All-CAA selections, the 2019-20 CAA Sixth Man of the Year and earned a spot on the 2018-19 CAA All Rookie Team. The Pickering, Ontario, Can. native finished her career with 2,363 points, 410 rebounds and 368 assists. She helped the Dragons to a 21-10 record, making them the 2022-23 CAA Regular Season Champions.

A 6-1 forward from South Dakota State University, Selland was a dynamic player in The Summit League. At the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, she garnered Summit League Player of the Year honors for the second time in her career and was named to both the All-Summit Team and All-Summit Tournament Team. Repping number 44 for the Jacks, she held averages of 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals, which marked team-highs for all three categories this season. Selland led The Summit League this season with an 83.6 defensive rating, a 32.9 assist percentage and a 58.6 effective field goal percentage.