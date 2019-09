VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — In a game with 1,238 yards of total offense, it was a late 2-point conversion by Houston Baptist that gave the Huskies a 53-52 win against South Dakota Saturday inside the DakotaDome.

It was the first meeting between the two teams and Houston Baptist’s first-ever game against a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Huskies (2-1) pulled out the win behind quarterback Bailey Zappe, who passed for 513 yards and five touchdowns. He had three 100-yard receivers in Ben Ratzlaff (12 rec., 155 yds), Jerreth Sterns (10 rec., 114 yds) and Gamar Girdy Brito (9 rec., 103 yds).