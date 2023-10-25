SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Windom Area and Luverne are among the teams advancing in the Minnesota high school football playoffs.

Luverne moved on in the 3AAA playoffs, following a unique win over Tri-City United. The two teams were scoreless into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals outscored their opponent 6-2, claiming the win. They’ll now play at Fairmont on Saturday in the section semifinals.

Windom Area found themselves in a scoreless matchup until the second quarter. Two passing scores put them in front 12-0.

The Eagles were outscored by Pipestone Area 14-6 in the second half, but Windom still held on for the 18-14 win.

Windom Area will play at Redwood Valley on Saturday in the section semifinals.