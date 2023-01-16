SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Following a disappointing season in Arizona, the Cardinals fired both their general manager and head coach.

The Cardinals took a step closer to putting the pieces back together on Monday, as they hired their new general manager.

Luverne, Minnesota native, Monti Ossenfort was named the team’s newest general manager.

Ossenfort served as the Tennessee Titans director of player personnel, prior to joining the Cardinals.

“It was critically-important for us to find the right person to lead us as general manager and there is no doubt in my mind that we have that in Monti Ossenfort,” Cardinals owner, Michael Bidwill said in a statement.

Ossenfort has been in the NFL for 21 seasons. He spent three years with Tennessee. Prior to that, he was in the Patriots organization for 15 years.

Monti started as a scout for New England, but worked his way up to become the team’s director of college scouting. He was a part of four Super Bowl wins in New England.

Now, Ossenfort will focus his attention on joining forces ownership in Arizona, to hire their next head coach.