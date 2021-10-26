Luverne knocks off Worthington in Minnesota section playoffs

LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) — The first round of the Minnesota State High School Football section playoffs began Thursday night, and in section 3AAA, Luverne knocked off Worthington 23-7.

It was a defensive battle for much of the first half. Worthington forced 1 Luverne turnover, while the Cardinals defense turned the Trojans over twice.

It was the second turnover that led to the game’s first points. Gannon Ahrendt came up with the interception late in the 2nd quarter. On the ensuing drive, Casey Sehr found Eli Radtke for a 6 yard touchdown as the Cardinals led 6-0 at the half.

On the Cardinals opening possession of the second half they needed just two plays to score. Ashton Sandbulte bounced the run to the outside and raced 84 yards for the touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.

Worthington cut the deficit in half as Andrew Dorcey found the end zone from 5 yards out with 3:06 to play in the 3rd quarter.

Luverne would get the lead back to 14 as Sandbulte found pay dirt for the second time of the game on a 7 yard run.

The Cardinals would tack on a safety later in the 4th as they picked up the 23-7 victory.

Luverne plays at Fairmont Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. in the 3AAA section semifinals.