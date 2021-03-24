Luverne girls prepare for Minnesota State Hockey Tournament

LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) — After a season filled with numerous challenges, the Luverne girls hockey team’s championship dreams are still alive after they punched their ticket to the state tournament.

The Luverne girls are heading to their second straight state hockey tournament. While maintaining focus on the task ahead, the Cardinals are still appreciating what they’ve accomplished.

“We’re working hard but we’re having a lot of fun too, because a lot of teams are sitting at home right now. So, we’re definitely going to enjoy the experience, enjoy our time together for what we have left, but we’ve been working and just kind of cleaning up a few details,” Head Coach Tony Sandbulte said.

Many of the Cardinals’ seniors have been skating together since grade school.

“It’s been really fun just growing up playing together since we were little so, it’s very good memories,” Senior Forward Rozilyn Oye said.

The season has come with many different challenges due to covid-19 protocols, but the Cardinals haven’t used that as an excuse.

“It was a different, different year but we adjusted to it and made the best of it. And, you know, we didn’t always like it all the time but we made the best of it.” Sandbulte said.

The Cardinals biggest challenge yet may just be their next opponent, Proctor/Hermantown, who enter the state tournament with a perfect 18-0 record.

“They’ve got three, four lines that are very talented, they’re very deep and they’ll come at you in layers. So, we’ve got to be ready to go, we have to play our best game yet and play as fast as we can,” Sandbulte said.

Luverne plays Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A State Quarterfinals on Friday. Puck drop is set for 1:00.