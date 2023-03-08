ST. PAUL, MN (KELO) — The Luverne boys hockey team dropped a contest on Wednesday, as they suffered a 6-0 loss to Hermantown.

The Hawks scored three goals in the first period. Luverne would got shot for shot in the second, but neither team scored.

Hermantown would add three more goals on the third, on their way to the dominant win.

The score was fueled by the shots as Hemantown took 46 to Luverne’s 13.

Luverne will now play in the consolation bracket on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. against Alexandria Area.