Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach, Arizona icon, dies at 85

FILE – In this Dec. 20, 2006, file photo, Arizona head coach Lute Olson, center, talks to his players, from left to right, Daniel Dillon, Jawann McClellan (5), Chase Budinger (34) and Ivan Radenovic during the second half of a college basketball game against Memphis in Tucson, Ariz. Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died at the age of 85. Olson’s family said he died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. The family did not provide the cause of death. (AP Photo/John Miller, File)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died. He was 85.

Olson’s family said he died Thursday evening. The cause of death wasn’t given. Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA Tournament just three times in 79 years before he was hired in 1983.

Olson first took the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament during his second season in Tucson to start a string of 25 straight appearances. The Wildcats won a national championship under Olson in 1997 with a team led by Mike Bibby, Jason Terry and Miles Simon.

