Lundin caps off high school career with state championship

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Roosevelt senior Jack Lundin carded a closing round 77 to win his second individual state golf championship, while also helping lead the Rough Riders to their first team title in ten years.

As he headed to the 18th hole, Roosevelt standout Jack Lundin knew he was tied for the lead. After chipping past the pin on his third shot, he was faced with a critical par putt.

“I did take a little extra time on that. I knew it meant a lot. I knew I needed to make it, and I did give myself a tester there,” Roosevelt Senior Jack Lundin said.

Lundin hit the putt and held the clubhouse lead with one group left on the course.

“Once I did hit it, I didn’t know if it was in, but I was happy to see it fall and let all the emotion out,” Lundin said.

Nobody in the group behind Lundin managed to catch him, as the senior took home his second individual state championship, and he’s enjoying an added bonus.

“It means a lot to win it with my team as well, just because we’ve all worked so hard and pushed each other,” Lundin said.

Lundin’s remarkable resume also includes the state title he won as an 8th grader, a runner-up finish as a sophomore, and last summer’s South Dakota State Amateur championship.

“I’ve worked really hard at my game. I knew this year, with college coming up, I needed to play well. I’m not going to lie, I’ve worked my butt off this year to play at a high level, and I think I’ve succeeded,” Lundin said.

While his high school playing days are over, Lundin’s golf career isn’t, as he’ll be playing next year for the University of Nebraska.

“I really like Coach Hankins and Coach Balak. They’re great guys, and I’m excited to play for them,” Lundin said.

Lundin becomes just the second player to win two individual class “AA” titles since the three-class split, joining Tommy Vining, who captured back-to-back crowns in 2012 and ’13.