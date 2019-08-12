Lundin and Bartlett claim State Amateur titles

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player to view highlights from the SDGA State Amateur Championships.
Women’s Amateur Championship
Pos. Player Affiliation Total To Par Gross R1 R2 R3 Total Gross
1 Katie Bartlett Pierre 13 75 77 77 229
2 Maggie Murphy Sioux Falls 15 80 79 72 231
3 Lani Potter Aberdeen 16 75 80 77 232
4 Sydney Wirebaugh Aberdeen 21 78 79 80 237
5 Julie Jansa Sioux Falls 21 77 77 83 237
6 Sydney Bormann Parkston 22 82 79 77 238
7 McKayla Poppens Tea 25 80 79 82 241
8 Shannon McCormick Sioux Falls 26 83 78 81 242
9 Samantha Langford Sioux Falls 27 85 79 79 243
10 Alex Kandolin Rapid City 33 83 85 81 249
11 Emily Olson Sioux Falls 33 85 81 83 249
12 Reese Jansa Sioux Falls 34 82 87 81 250
13 Liz Duncan Sioux Falls 35 84 80 87 251
14 Jenna Sutcliffe Sioux Falls 36 82 84 86 252
15 Kelly Evans-Hullinger Brookings 38 85 84 85 254
16 Masy Mock Mitchell 39 87 81 87 255
17 Natalie Poppens Tea 41 85 85 87 257
18 Lauren Tims Sioux Falls 41 86 87 84 257
19 Kyleigh Moran Sioux Falls 42 87 87 84 258
20 Lauren Sutcliffe Sioux Falls 46 89 92 81 262
21 Megan Hinker Lennox 55 89 88 94 271
22 Jayden Bormann Parkston 56 90 92 90 272
23 Ashley Zimmer Mitchell 59 93 93 89 275
24 Taylor Sudenga Sioux Falls 63 92 96 91 279
25 Sydney Weber Parkston 66 87 103 92 282
26 Sophia Salter Sioux Falls 69 92 92 101 285
Men’s Amateur Championship
Pos. Player Affiliation Total To Par Gross R1 R2 R3 Total Gross
1 Jack Lundin Sioux Falls -7 73 68 68 209
2 Russell Pick Mitchell -5 72 69 70 211
3 Will Grevlos Sioux Falls -4 69 70 73 212
4 Jonah Dohrer Aberdeen -3 72 72 69 213
T5 Jacob Otta Sioux Falls -2 71 73 70 214
T5 Brandon Sigmund Mitchell -2 70 73 71 214
T5 Ryan Anema Harrisburg -2 74 69 71 214
8 Sam Batta Watertown 1 70 77 70 217
9 Justin Kolb Sioux Fallls 2 78 67 73 218
10 Sam Sutcliffe Sioux Falls 3 75 70 74 219
11 Lucas Schaefbauer Aberdeen 5 74 73 74 221
T12 Nick Lust Rapid City 6 73 77 72 222
T12 Jake Steen Brookings 6 76 74 72 222
T14 Matthew Schaefer Fordyce 7 76 71 76 223
T14 Michael Hoxter Sioux Falls 7 77 71 75 223
T14 Jeff Meyerink Mitchell 7 75 74 74 223
T14 Scott Holm Brookings 7 75 72 76 223
T18 Jon Emerson Sioux Falls 8 77 73 74 224
T18 Julean Michels Sioux Falls 8 76 73 75 224
20 Mikael Zuidema Brandon 9 80 71 74 225
21 Brenden Bassing Sioux Falls 10 80 72 74 226
T22 Brock Murphy Tea 11 76 75 76 227
T22 Ryan Neff Sioux Falls 11 81 74 72 227
T22 Kyle Schock Sioux Falls 11 74 78 75 227
T22 Michael Keeton Pierre 11 80 75 72 227
T26 Ben Daane Rapid City 12 74 76 78 228
T26 Jon Burns Brandon 12 74 75 79 228
T26 Tony Hayes Sioux Falls 12 76 76 76 228
T26 Jesse Talcott Sioux Falls 12 76 78 74 228
T30 Ben Clarke Sioux Falls 13 79 76 74 229
T30 Bryce Hammer Sioux Falls 13 73 78 78 229
T30 Jacob Lee Parkston 13 71 77 81 229
T30 Nolan Wiegel Huron 13 80 74 75 229
T30 John Grothe Brandon 13 82 74 73 229
T30 Brodie Hullinger Brookings 13 76 82 71 229
T36 Jonah Swartz Rapid City 15 75 78 78 231
T36 Tyler Westra Sioux Falls 15 77 75 79 231
T36 Chris Brozik Brookings 15 79 78 74 231
T39 Hunter VonBergen Sioux Falls 16 79 76 77 232
T39 Charlie Jacobson Sioux Falls 16 80 74 78 232
T39 Bennett Lundy Aberdeen 16 80 77 75 232
T42 Kolby Newborg Tea 17 78 77 78 233
T42 Stuart Stein Watertown 17 76 77 80 233
T44 Colin Murphy Sioux Falls 18 76 79 79 234
T44 Gunar Rang Sioux Falls 18 79 80 75 234
T44 Kayde Bartels Brookings 18 83 74 77 234
T44 Troy Klongerbo Sioux Falls 18 77 84 73 234
T48 Gavin Hatch Sioux Falls 19 75 82 78 235
T48 Patrick Schmidt Dell Rapids 19 77 80 78 235
T48 Chris Mithelman Sioux Falls 19 82 78 75 235
T48 Judah Aderhold Aberdeen 19 77 79 79 235
T48 Michael Schmidt Dell Rapids 19 75 85 75 235
53 Brett Grosz Rapid City 20 78 80 78 236
54 Nathan Woodall Sioux Falls 21 79 83 75 237
55 Max Donohue Sioux Falls 22 82 79 77 238
T56 Jack Kray Sioux Falls 23 83 79 77 239
T56 Matt Johnson Gregory 23 79 81 79 239
58 Owen Holmes Sioux Falls 24 81 81 78 240
59 Maxwell Nielsen Vermillion 25 82 76 83 241
60 Jack Hilgenberg Sioux Falls 26 84 80 78 242
T61 Chase McDonald Wentworth 27 80 84 79 243
T61 Payton Phares Rapid City 27 82 80 81 243
T63 Hank Eggebraaten Sioux Falls 28 79 85 80 244
T63 Kevin Kolb Spearfish 28 89 76 79 244
T65 Ian Vizina Brookings 29 78 80 87 245
T65 Nicholas Heig Rapid City 29 84 85 76 245
T67 Kade Groos Colman 30 85 82 79 246
T67 Matt Krogman Brookings 30 83 78 85 246
T69 Brian Berkenhoff Brookings 31 84 83 80 247
T69 Darin Richards Harrisburg 31 86 80 81 247
71 Max Honner Sioux Falls 33 84 81 84 249
72 Jayden Engels Watertown 34 84 79 87 250
T73 Carter Janssen Rapid City 36 93 77 82 252
T73 Justin Sell Brookings 36 81 88 83 252
75 Scott Cmelik Sioux Falls 38 90 85 79 254
76 Sam Mock Mitchell 44 87 85 88 260
77 Jackson Rogers Sioux Falls 56 90 87 95 272
78 Adolph Shepardson Milbank 68 103 92 89 284
DQ Luke Honner Sioux Falls – 80 DQ DQ