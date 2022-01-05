Luke Appel has emerged as another scoring option for SDSU Men

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) The SDSU Men are off to a 3-0 start in conference play and are 12-4 overall.

One key development that’s allowed the Jacks to get off to such a great start is the play of Luke Appel.

Appel is averaging nearly a point more per game than he did a year ago, but he’s been even better than late, scoring double figures in 4 of the Jacks last 6 games including going for a career high 20 points in SDSU’s win over NDSU last weekend.

“I was watching some of the games from last year when we played NDSU and USD games from last year and just looking how he transformed his body and how he’s moving much better. A lot of credit goes to him to be honest with you. But we have a lot of confidence in him down there. We want to get him touches down there. I think he’s passing it better out of double teams down there and then defensively he’s made some huge strides as well,” Head Coach Eric Henderson said.